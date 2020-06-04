PADUCAH, KY -- For years, Benton, Kentucky native Tanner English has been working his way up the ladder of the dirt track racing world.
This week, English is getting one of the biggest opportunities of his career by becoming one of 44 drivers selected to participate in the Stream Invitational at Eldora Speedway.
The event, which was put together by Tony Stewart, features some of the best dirt track drivers in the world. Four of those were voted in by fans, with English being the highest voted in.
"The more eyes you can get on your car and seeing what you are doing, that is the biggest thing with this sport," English said. "You get a little bit of attention and then people start to hype you up and it ends up leading to bigger and better things. I am where I want to be in my career, doing it for a living and being a semi-professional, and I am pretty excited about what it can lead to."
The event will hold the first round of races on Thursday night with features. The winner will bring home $10,000. The same will go for the races held on Friday night.
The top 24 drivers from Thursday and Friday nights races will advance to Saturday's $50,000 feature.