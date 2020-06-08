PADUCAH, KY -- On Timothy Drive in Lone Oak, it seems like a normal entrance to a normal neighborhood.
However, over the last few months one man has turned an empty field into his own personal field of dreams.
"We have toyed around with it, joked about it, and talked about it, but just recently it became a reality," said Micah Walker.
For Walker, building his own baseball field is now his own reality. Just steps from his front door, it fulfills a years long dream for both himself and his family.
"By the time we were confined to our houses my kids were torn up and they love softball," Walker said. "We talked to them about it and they wanted to build a field out here and here we are today."
Walker didn't do it by himself, as friends and familty came out in droves to lend a helping hand.
"We had a lot of good people come and contribute time and money," he said. "When you ask for that help and so many people come forward it is really special."
On Monday afternoon, the first practices were held at the newly named 'Walker Field', with the Kentucky Prospects Softball Team taking the field for the first time. That is who the field is really for, giving all four of the Prospects teams a place to practice as other area fields are not open to them at this time.
"It is the same blessing that we have to be able to use somewhere," Prospects coach Brady Green said. "As we know, Noble Park has been taken away and we can't use other facilities like we use to so being able to come out here any time we want is a good thing."
"We are not going to have to worry about getting kicked off the field any more," Walker said, who is also the Director of Softball Operations for the Prospects. "We know there are more travel teams than this town can handle right now. So fields like this, and any others we can come up with are going to help this program grow."