PADUCAH, KY -- Paducah Tilghman senior DaRoyce Flemons is one of a countless amount of high school athletes that are currently waiting to see if their seasons will take place.
For Flemons, he is trying to defend his state championship in the discus.
"I don't like to lose and don't like to settle for less," he said.
Which is the exact attitude that propelled him to a state title last season with the Blue Tornado track and field team.
"Coming into this year I wanted to beat the state record," Flemons said. "I really believe I could have done it."
Unfortunately, he may never get that chance.
"It took me some time to understand what was going on," he said. "It was rough."
The emotions for the senior have been even tougher, as this week was supposed to be the week that he signed a scholarship to compete for the track and field team at Kentucky.
"I just wanted to sit down, sign it, and celebrate," said Flemons. "But I had to settle and might as well make it public and see what we can do with it."
"DaRoyce is solid," said Paducah Tilghman head coach Randy Wyatt. "He is as solid kid across the board."
No one knows Flemons better than Wyatt, who believes he will accomplish anything he wants to at the next level.
"I truly believe he is going to walk away with a college education and possibly win an SEC title," said Wyatt.
"Next year is already written," said Flemons. "I have to prepare because if I don't, I am going to let my school down, my team down and my coach down. So I have to do it."