PADUCAH, KY -- With seemingly everything shutdown or closed as we continue to battle the spread of the coronavirus, finding outlets or places to get away seem hard to come by.
Except maybe for one.
"It's a blessing," said Larry Rust. "We can get out here, enjoy the fresh air and the camaraderie of the golf course."
Rust and he closest friends always get together to play a round of golf, and doing that is needed now more than ever.
"Given what is going on in our country right now, it takes our mind off pressure of everyday business lives," said Rust.
Golf courses seem to be one of the few places still open to help with just that.
"It gives us exercise," said golfer Rick Loyd. "It gives us a social part of being with our friends and just an awesome place to be."
Golf courses are doing their part to keep those who hit the course safe. As mandated by state authorities, changes have been made. Like the limitation of the use of golf carts and not congregating the club houses or other places that get a lot of traffic.
"The bunker rakes, some of them are taking bunkers out of play," said Paxton Park's Danny Mullen. "Which the players like. We are also raising the cups about an inch out of the ground, so that players don't have to touch the flag sticks. We are just doing what we can to keep them safe."
So that you can enjoy the game, just like any other day.
"Golf courses are in a unique position to benefit from some of the lack of other activities," said Mullen.