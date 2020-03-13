The Goreville Blackcats were denied the opportunity to play in the Illinois 1A State Semifinals on Friday after the Illinois High School Association canceled all winter championships on Thursday. That didn't stop the city of Goreville from celebrating their team.
There was a "Welcome Home" parade for the Blackcats on Friday, as fans lined the streets to cheer on the team. It wasn't the ending to the season they wanted, but Head Coach Todd Tripp said it was a nice consolation.
"Our community is top-notch," Tripp said. "I think anybody that comes to our games and have seen how our crowd reacts during ball games, they know that. The streets looked pretty good coming in. It was sweet."
"They always back us no matter what," Goreville senior Landon Albright said. "Whether we're playing at Massac or Sesser, we're going to have a crowd no matter what. We appreciate them backing us 24-7, no matter what sport or anything."
Goreville's 31 wins this season were the most in program history.