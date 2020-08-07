LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) -- Dillon Brooks scored 22 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies claimed their first win since the restart with a 121-92 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Jonas Valanciunas had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Ja Morant had 19 points and nine assists for the Grizzlies. Memphis shot 55% and avoided falling into a tie with Portland for eight place in the Western Conference standings. Chris Paul scored 17 points and Luguentz Dort added 16 for the Thunder.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City's team's leading scorer this season, finished with 10 points on 3 for 13 shooting.