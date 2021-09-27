PADUACH, KY -- Following a bus fire which destroyed equipment for the Scott County football team this past Friday night, the Mayfield Cardinals have sent 14 helmets to the Cardinals so they can play this week.
The fire took place as the Scott County team made their way home from their last game. No one would be hurt, but the equipment was lost.
You can see the story from WLEX here.
For head coach Joe Morris it was a chance to return a favor from this past summer. Earlier this year, it was Scott County who originally sent helmets to the Mayfield Cardinals after they were short on helmets heading into their first practices of the year.
"When it is all said and done we are all in this together, and trying to help kids and all good friends after the game is over," said Mayfield head coach Joe Morris. "I have known coach (Jim) McKee for a long time, he has been in it longer than I have. He has helped me in my career and I have hoped I helped him as well."
Scott County will host Great Crossing this coming Friday night, while Mayfield will travel to Caldwell County.