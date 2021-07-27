PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County senior Megan Hertter continued her hot streak on the golf course on Tuesday afternoon by shooting a final round 75 to win this years Florence Paxton Memorial Ladies Golf Tournament.
Hertter began the day with a one shot lead, and would end up winning at 5-over overall and a three shot win over April Carter.
"I didn't think I played as well today as I did yesterday, but still did pretty good," said Hertter. "I had a lot of pars. The back nine wasn't as good as I would have hoped but still got to win. It is nice because it is a local tournament. I always like playing local, playing with other girls that I know and the history behind it is really cool."
For Hertter, it was her second win in as many weeks, after winning the Cullan Brown Invitational at Calvert City.
Carter had the round of the day shooting an even par 72 at a tough Rolling Hills Country Club.
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Megan Hertter +5 75
April Carter +8 72
Emma Korte +10 77
Charli Doss +11 80
Nicole Taylor +12 77
Lily Conkle +13 79
Jessica Stephens +15 79
Adeline Edwards +27 85
Autumn Dowdy +29 88
FIRST FLIGHT
Angela Snodgrass 79 161
Pam Trimble 82 162
Trudy Gregory 85 169
SECOND FLIGHT
Joyce Vasseur 84 168
Sheri Henson 84 174
Julie Alles 88 175
THIRD FLIGHT
Shae Copeland 93 185
Marsha Kublis 98 191
SENIOR FLIGHT
Cathy Trampe 52 103
Betty Lippert 54 113
JUNIOR FLIGHT
Rachel Hagan 82 163
Sophie Hollowell 81 165