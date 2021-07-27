  • awells

PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County senior Megan Hertter continued her hot streak on the golf course on Tuesday afternoon by shooting a final round 75 to win this years Florence Paxton Memorial Ladies Golf Tournament.

Hertter began the day with a one shot lead, and would end up winning at 5-over overall and a three shot win over April Carter.

"I didn't think I played as well today as I did yesterday, but still did pretty good," said Hertter. "I had a lot of pars. The back nine wasn't as good as I would have hoped but still got to win. It is nice because it is a local tournament. I always like playing local, playing with other girls that I know and the history behind it is really cool."

For Hertter, it was her second win in as many weeks, after winning the Cullan Brown Invitational at Calvert City.

Carter had the round of the day shooting an even par 72 at a tough Rolling Hills Country Club.

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Megan Hertter +5 75

April Carter +8 72

Emma Korte +10 77

Charli Doss +11 80

Nicole Taylor +12 77

Lily Conkle +13 79

Jessica Stephens +15 79

Adeline Edwards +27 85

Autumn Dowdy +29 88

FIRST FLIGHT

Angela Snodgrass 79 161

Pam Trimble 82 162

Trudy Gregory 85 169

SECOND FLIGHT

Joyce Vasseur 84 168

Sheri Henson 84 174

Julie Alles 88 175

THIRD FLIGHT

Shae Copeland 93 185

Marsha Kublis 98 191

SENIOR FLIGHT

Cathy Trampe 52 103

Betty Lippert 54 113

JUNIOR FLIGHT

Rachel Hagan 82 163

Sophie Hollowell 81 165