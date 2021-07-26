  • awells

PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County senior Megan Hertter shot a first round 73 to lead by one shot after the first round of the Florence Paxton Memorial Ladies Golf Tournament on Monday afternoon.

Hertter's 2-over 73, was just one shot better than Murray State alum Charli Doss's 74. 

"I think I played pretty well today," Hertter said. "I was definitely making some putts that I needed on the front nine. Then the back nine, still a little upset that I had a three hole bogey run, but got one back on 18."

"I just went out with no expectations and just tried to have fun hitting the golf ball," said Doss.

The first round, which was played at Paxton Park Golf Course featured nine women fighting for the lead in the Championship Flight.

Hertter and Doss are followed closely by Massac County alum Emma Korte who shot a 76.

Rolling Hills Country Club will host the second and final round of the tournament, which presents a much different challenge for the golfers.

"I will just try to play the course, play my own game and hopefully beat the other players," said Hertter.

The final pairing of the Championship flight will tee off just before 9:00am on Tuesday morning.

Below is a list of leaders from Monday's 1st Round:

Championship Flight

Megan Hertter +2 73

Charlie Doss +3 74

Emma Korte +5 76

Lily Conkle +7 77

Nicole Taylor +7 78

April Carter +8 79

Jessica Stephens +8 79

FIRST FLIGHT

Pam Trimble 80

Angela Snodgrass 82

Louella Archer 84

Trudy Gregory 84

SECOND FLIGHT

Joyce Vasseur 84

Julie Alles 87

Vicki Sparks 87

Theresa Adams 89

THIRD FLIGHT

Shea Copeland 92

Marsha Kubilis 93

Joanna Welsch 95

SENIOR FLIGHT

Cathy Trampe 51

Better Lippert 59

JUNIOR FLIGHT

Rachel Hagen 81

Sophie Hollowell 84