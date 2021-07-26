PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County senior Megan Hertter shot a first round 73 to lead by one shot after the first round of the Florence Paxton Memorial Ladies Golf Tournament on Monday afternoon.
Hertter's 2-over 73, was just one shot better than Murray State alum Charli Doss's 74.
"I think I played pretty well today," Hertter said. "I was definitely making some putts that I needed on the front nine. Then the back nine, still a little upset that I had a three hole bogey run, but got one back on 18."
"I just went out with no expectations and just tried to have fun hitting the golf ball," said Doss.
The first round, which was played at Paxton Park Golf Course featured nine women fighting for the lead in the Championship Flight.
Hertter and Doss are followed closely by Massac County alum Emma Korte who shot a 76.
Rolling Hills Country Club will host the second and final round of the tournament, which presents a much different challenge for the golfers.
"I will just try to play the course, play my own game and hopefully beat the other players," said Hertter.
The final pairing of the Championship flight will tee off just before 9:00am on Tuesday morning.
Below is a list of leaders from Monday's 1st Round:
Championship Flight
Megan Hertter +2 73
Charlie Doss +3 74
Emma Korte +5 76
Lily Conkle +7 77
Nicole Taylor +7 78
April Carter +8 79
Jessica Stephens +8 79
FIRST FLIGHT
Pam Trimble 80
Angela Snodgrass 82
Louella Archer 84
Trudy Gregory 84
SECOND FLIGHT
Joyce Vasseur 84
Julie Alles 87
Vicki Sparks 87
Theresa Adams 89
THIRD FLIGHT
Shea Copeland 92
Marsha Kubilis 93
Joanna Welsch 95
SENIOR FLIGHT
Cathy Trampe 51
Better Lippert 59
JUNIOR FLIGHT
Rachel Hagen 81
Sophie Hollowell 84