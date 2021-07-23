CALVERT CITY, KY -- Marshall County's Megan Hertter and St. Mary's Rocco Zakutney were able to pick up birdies down the stretch to take home titles in the Cullan Brown Invitational on Friday afternoon.
Hertter birdied the 17th hole and held on to finish 1-under par with a 71 at Calvert City Country Club. She edged day one leader Cathryn Brown by one shot.
Zakutney birdied the 9th, his final hole of the day, to pick up the win. The St Mary Viking had the round of the day with a 3-under 69, finishing at 4-under overall, edging day one leader Logan Liles by just one shot.
The second year tournament, which is put on by the Bluegrass Golf Tour, honors the late Cullan Brown.
At the end of the tournament, the tour presents its winners of the Cullan Brown award. The award is given to the male and female golfer that best represents the integrity of the game, honestly, and kindness. Those same skills are what Cullan stood for each and every day.
This years award winners were Macey Brown and Gage Gregory.
The event also raised money for the Cullan Brown Memorial West Kentucky Jr Golf Development Fund. In all, over $9,400 for the fund.
For more information about this years event, click here.