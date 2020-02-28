Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Thursday, February 27th.
Boys:
KHSAA
3rd District Championship
Mayfield 46, Graves County 36
4th District Championship
Marshall County 45, Calloway County 43
8th District Championship
Christian County 81, University Heights 59
Girls:
KHSAA
1st District Championship
Hickman County 53, Carlisle County 40
2nd District Championship
McCracken County 92, Paducah Tilghman 26
3rd District Championship
Graves County 49, Mayfield 34
4th District Championship
Marshall County 56, Calloway County 45
5th District Championship
Trigg County 48, Crittenden County 40
7th District Championship
Madisonville-NH 68, Caldwell County 33
TSSAA
Region 7A Quarterfinals
Greenfield 72, Madison Academic 28
Dresden 58, Humboldt 49
Union City 51, Trenton Peabody 40
Gibson County 57, Gleason 38