Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Thursday, February 27th.

Boys:

KHSAA

3rd District Championship

Mayfield 46, Graves County 36

4th District Championship

Marshall County 45, Calloway County 43

8th District Championship

Christian County 81, University Heights 59

Girls:

KHSAA

1st District Championship

Hickman County 53, Carlisle County 40

2nd District Championship

McCracken County 92, Paducah Tilghman 26

3rd District Championship

Graves County 49, Mayfield 34

4th District Championship

Marshall County 56, Calloway County 45

5th District Championship

Trigg County 48, Crittenden County 40

7th District Championship

Madisonville-NH 68, Caldwell County 33

TSSAA

Region 7A Quarterfinals

Greenfield 72, Madison Academic 28

Dresden 58, Humboldt 49

Union City 51, Trenton Peabody 40

Gibson County 57, Gleason 38