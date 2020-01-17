Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, January 17th.

Boys:

Massac County 54, West Frankfort 52

Caldwell County 77, Fort Campbell 39

Mayfield 61, Carlisle County 51

Christian Fellowship 83, Carroll Academy 31

Community Christian 50, Pleasant View Christian 42

Fulton City 82, Joppa 27

Marshall County 85, Graves County 39

McCracken County 58, Paducah Tilghman 39

Murray 62, St. Mary 47

University Heights 78, Lyon County 58

Greenfield 76, Bradford 38

Crockett County 53, Martin Westview 44

Obion Central 65, Milan 60

Girls:

Marion County 39, Calloway County 36

Christian Fellowship 54, Carroll Academy 35

Community Christian 35, Pleasant View Christian 23

Fulton City 43, Joppa 28

Graves County 43, Marshall County 40

McCracken County 80, Paducah Tilghman 44

Greenfield 86, Bradford 47

Martin Westview 56, Crockett County 40

Obion Central 71, Milan 34

Union City 47, Gleason 39

