Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, January 17th.
Boys:
Massac County 54, West Frankfort 52
Caldwell County 77, Fort Campbell 39
Mayfield 61, Carlisle County 51
Christian Fellowship 83, Carroll Academy 31
Community Christian 50, Pleasant View Christian 42
Fulton City 82, Joppa 27
Marshall County 85, Graves County 39
McCracken County 58, Paducah Tilghman 39
Murray 62, St. Mary 47
University Heights 78, Lyon County 58
Greenfield 76, Bradford 38
Crockett County 53, Martin Westview 44
Obion Central 65, Milan 60
Girls:
Marion County 39, Calloway County 36
Christian Fellowship 54, Carroll Academy 35
Community Christian 35, Pleasant View Christian 23
Fulton City 43, Joppa 28
Graves County 43, Marshall County 40
McCracken County 80, Paducah Tilghman 44
Greenfield 86, Bradford 47
Martin Westview 56, Crockett County 40
Obion Central 71, Milan 34
Union City 47, Gleason 39