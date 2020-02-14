PADUCAH, KY -- McCracken County, Paducah Tilghman and Graves County, Mayfield were just a few of the old rivals that met on Friday night.
Below is a list of reported high school scores from Friday, February 14th.
BOYS
Massac County 57, Herrin 41
McCracken County 84, Paducah Tilghman 55
Crittenden County 58, St Mary 48
Graves County 59, Mayfield 52
Calloway County 72, Marshall County 71
Murphysboro 51, West Frankfort 46
South Gibson 40, Westview 37
Henry County 78, Montgomery Central 50
GIRLS
Caldwell County 58, Trigg County 34
Crittenden County 50, St Mary 32
Graves County 64, Mayfield 32
Marshall County 57, Calloway County 43
McCracken County 75, Paducah Tilghman 42
Westview 57, South Gibson 24