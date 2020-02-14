  • awells

PADUCAH, KY -- McCracken County, Paducah Tilghman and Graves County, Mayfield were just a few of the old rivals that met on Friday night.

Below is a list of reported high school scores from Friday, February 14th.

BOYS

Massac County 57, Herrin 41

McCracken County 84, Paducah Tilghman 55

Crittenden County 58, St Mary 48

Graves County 59, Mayfield 52

Calloway County 72, Marshall County 71

Murphysboro 51, West Frankfort 46

South Gibson 40, Westview 37

Henry County 78, Montgomery Central 50

GIRLS

Caldwell County 58, Trigg County 34

Crittenden County 50, St Mary 32

Graves County 64, Mayfield 32

Marshall County 57, Calloway County 43

McCracken County 75, Paducah Tilghman 42

Westview 57, South Gibson 24

