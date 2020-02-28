Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, February 28th.
Boys:
KHSAA
1st District Championship
Carlisle County 53, Fulton County 44
2nd District Championship
McCracken County 60, Paducah Tilghman 57
5th District Championship
Lyon County 78, Crittenden County 65
7th District Championship
Madisonville-NH 85, Caldwell County 58
IHSA
1A Cobden Regional Championship
Cobden 55, Cairo 43
1A Crab Orchard Regional Championship
Goreville 66, Pope County 37
2A Carmi-White County Regional Championship
Benton 58, Fairfield 45
2A Murphysboro Regional Championship
Murphysboro 50, Pinckneyville 48
2A Vienna Regional Championship
Mt. Carmel 51, Massac County 44
Girls:
IHSA
2A State Semifinals
Chicago Marshall 63, Carterville 54
TSSAA
Region 7AA Quarterfinals
Martin Westview 50, Scotts Hill 33