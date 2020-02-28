Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, February 28th.

Boys:

KHSAA

1st District Championship

Carlisle County 53, Fulton County 44

2nd District Championship

McCracken County 60, Paducah Tilghman 57

5th District Championship

Lyon County 78, Crittenden County 65

7th District Championship

Madisonville-NH 85, Caldwell County 58

IHSA

1A Cobden Regional Championship

Cobden 55, Cairo 43

1A Crab Orchard Regional Championship

Goreville 66, Pope County 37

2A Carmi-White County Regional Championship

Benton 58, Fairfield 45

2A Murphysboro Regional Championship

Murphysboro 50, Pinckneyville 48

2A Vienna Regional Championship

Mt. Carmel 51, Massac County 44

Girls:

IHSA

2A State Semifinals

Chicago Marshall 63, Carterville 54

TSSAA

Region 7AA Quarterfinals

Martin Westview 50, Scotts Hill 33

Tags