Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Wednesday, March 4th.
Boys:
KHSAA
Region 1 Quarterfinals
Marshall County 79, Graves County 45
Paducah Tilghman 65, Carlisle County 58
Region 2 Quarterfinals
Christian County 77, Crittenden County 56
Madisonville-NH 67, Henderson County 47
IHSA
1A NCOE Sectional Semifinals
Goreville 60, Okawville 55
2A Hamilton County Sectional Semifinals
Murphysboro 45, Mt. Carmel 35
3A Marion Regional Semifinals
Marion 58, Mascoutah 39
Girls:
TSSAA
Region 7AA Championship
Martin Westview 52, Crockett County 20