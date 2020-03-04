Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Wednesday, March 4th.

Boys:

KHSAA

Region 1 Quarterfinals

Marshall County 79, Graves County 45

Paducah Tilghman 65, Carlisle County 58

Region 2 Quarterfinals

Christian County 77, Crittenden County 56

Madisonville-NH 67, Henderson County 47

IHSA

1A NCOE Sectional Semifinals

Goreville 60, Okawville 55

2A Hamilton County Sectional Semifinals

Murphysboro 45, Mt. Carmel 35

3A Marion Regional Semifinals

Marion 58, Mascoutah 39

Girls:

TSSAA

Region 7AA Championship

Martin Westview 52, Crockett County 20

