Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Wednesday, February 26th.
Girls:
KHSAA
8th District Championship
Hopkinsville 50, Christian County 48
Boys:
IHSA
1A Cobden Regional Semifinals
Cobden 66, Century 47
Cairo 86, Egyptian 74
1A Crab Orchard Regional Semifinals
Goreville 82, Meridian 50
Pope County 50, Crab Orchard 49
2A Carmi-White County Regional Semifinals
Fairfield 63, Carmi-White County 44
Benton 54, Harrisburg 53
2A Murphysboro Regional Semifinal
Murphysboro 58, Du Quoin 48
2A Vienna Regional Semifinal
Mt. Carmel 60, Carterville 40