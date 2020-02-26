Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Wednesday, February 26th.

Girls:

KHSAA

8th District Championship

Hopkinsville 50, Christian County 48

Boys:

IHSA

1A Cobden Regional Semifinals

Cobden 66, Century 47

Cairo 86, Egyptian 74

1A Crab Orchard Regional Semifinals

Goreville 82, Meridian 50

Pope County 50, Crab Orchard 49

2A Carmi-White County Regional Semifinals

Fairfield 63, Carmi-White County 44

Benton 54, Harrisburg 53

2A Murphysboro Regional Semifinal

Murphysboro 58, Du Quoin 48

2A Vienna Regional Semifinal

Mt. Carmel 60, Carterville 40

