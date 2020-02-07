Below is a list of reported high school scores from Friday, February 7th.
Boys:
Carlisle County 64, Fulton City 56
Crittenden County 80, Dawson Springs 59
Fort Campbell 66, Christian Fellowship 65
Fulton County 67, Hickman County 61
Madisonville-NH 66, Caldwell County 48
Marshall County 56, Graves County 51
Murray 45, Calloway County 38
Paducah Tilghman 80, St. Mary 43
Bradford 51, Lake County 49
Dresden 57, Gleason 53
Obion Central 65, Milan 55
Union City 68, South Fulton 34
Martin Westview 50, Crockett County 47
Girls:
Callloway County 57, Murray 42
Carlisle County 37, Fulton City 33
Christian County 33, Trigg County 24
Crittenden County 45, Dawson Springs 33
Hickman County 41, Fulton County 20
Madisonville-NH 76, Caldwell County 24
Mayfield 39, Ballard Memorial 24
Marshall County 43, Graves County 35
Dresden 54, Gleason 48
Obion Central 49, Milan 33
Union City 35, South Fulton 21
Martin Westview 43, Crockett County 23