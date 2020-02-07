Below is a list of reported high school scores from Friday, February 7th.

Boys: 

Carlisle County 64, Fulton City 56

Crittenden County 80, Dawson Springs 59

Fort Campbell 66, Christian Fellowship 65

Fulton County 67, Hickman County 61

Madisonville-NH 66, Caldwell County 48

Marshall County 56, Graves County 51

Murray 45, Calloway County 38

Paducah Tilghman 80, St. Mary 43

Bradford 51, Lake County 49

Dresden 57, Gleason 53

Obion Central 65, Milan 55

Union City 68, South Fulton 34

Martin Westview 50, Crockett County 47

Girls:

Callloway County 57, Murray 42

Carlisle County 37, Fulton City 33

Christian County 33, Trigg County 24

Crittenden County 45, Dawson Springs 33

Hickman County 41, Fulton County 20

Madisonville-NH 76, Caldwell County 24

Mayfield 39, Ballard Memorial 24

Marshall County 43, Graves County 35

Dresden 54, Gleason 48

Obion Central 49, Milan 33

Union City 35, South Fulton 21

Martin Westview 43, Crockett County 23

