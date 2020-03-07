Below is a list of reported high school scores from Friday, March 6th.

Girls:

KHSAA

Region 1 Semifinals

Marshall County 67, McCracken County 51

Graves County 43, Calloway County 25

Region 2 Semifinals

Madisonville-NH 53, Webster County 45

Henderson County 69, Trigg County 28

Boys:

IHSA

1A NCOE Sectional Championship

Goreville 59, Woodlawn 57

2A Hamilton County Sectional Championship

Murphysboro 47, Nashville 37

3A Effingham Regional Final

Carbondale 58, Centralia 47

3A Marion Regional Final

Marion 61, Herrin 54

