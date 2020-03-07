Below is a list of reported high school scores from Friday, March 6th.
Girls:
KHSAA
Region 1 Semifinals
Marshall County 67, McCracken County 51
Graves County 43, Calloway County 25
Region 2 Semifinals
Madisonville-NH 53, Webster County 45
Henderson County 69, Trigg County 28
Boys:
IHSA
1A NCOE Sectional Championship
Goreville 59, Woodlawn 57
2A Hamilton County Sectional Championship
Murphysboro 47, Nashville 37
3A Effingham Regional Final
Carbondale 58, Centralia 47
3A Marion Regional Final
Marion 61, Herrin 54