Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Monday, February 17th.
Boys:
Fulton City 76, Community Christian 47
Paducah Tilghman 71, Calloway County 56
University Heights 75, Owensboro Catholic 73
McCracken County 54, Murray 49 (OT)
Girls:
Mayfield 41, Fulton County 18
McCracken County 62, Murray 34
TSSAA District 13A Quarterfinals
Gleason 50, Bradford 46
Dresden 48, South Fulton 25
Union City 67, Lake County 29
TSSAA District 13AA Quarterfinals
South Gibson 47, Obion Central 35
IHSA 3A Centralia Regional Quarterfinals
Marion 46, Carbondale 41