Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Monday, February 17th.

Boys:

Fulton City 76, Community Christian 47

Paducah Tilghman 71, Calloway County 56

University Heights 75, Owensboro Catholic 73

McCracken County 54, Murray 49 (OT)

Girls:

Mayfield 41, Fulton County 18

McCracken County 62, Murray 34

TSSAA District 13A Quarterfinals

Gleason 50, Bradford 46

Dresden 48, South Fulton 25

Union City 67, Lake County 29

TSSAA District 13AA Quarterfinals

South Gibson 47, Obion Central 35

IHSA 3A Centralia Regional Quarterfinals

Marion 46, Carbondale 41