Below is a list of reported high school scores from Tuesday, February 4th.

Boys:

McCracken County 58, Massac County 40

Lyon County 75, Webster County 70

Paducah Tilghman 77, Graves County 64

Girls:

Calloway County 45, Mayfield 40

Carlisle County 48, Fulton County 27

Christian County 51, University Heights 26

Christian Fellowship 44, Livingston Central 38

Graves County 66, Paducah Tilghman 18

McCracken County 78, Hopkinsville 47

Greenfield 67, Dresden 34

Dyersburg 50, Obion Central 35

Martin Westview 60, Milan 20

Gleason 60, South Fulton 29

Union City 52, Bradford 46

