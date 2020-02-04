Below is a list of reported high school scores from Tuesday, February 4th.
Boys:
McCracken County 58, Massac County 40
Lyon County 75, Webster County 70
Paducah Tilghman 77, Graves County 64
Girls:
Calloway County 45, Mayfield 40
Carlisle County 48, Fulton County 27
Christian County 51, University Heights 26
Christian Fellowship 44, Livingston Central 38
Graves County 66, Paducah Tilghman 18
McCracken County 78, Hopkinsville 47
Greenfield 67, Dresden 34
Dyersburg 50, Obion Central 35
Martin Westview 60, Milan 20
Gleason 60, South Fulton 29
Union City 52, Bradford 46