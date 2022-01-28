PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State sophomore guard Justice Hill has already proved that he is a first team all-OVC caliber player with several big performances this season.
On Thursday night, Hill proved that once again finishing with 20 points, 10 assists and zero turnovers in the Racers 80-75 win over Tennessee Tech.
"He was awesome," said Murray State head coach Matt McMahon. "Anytime you have someone go 20 points, ten assists, zero turnovers, you don't see that very often. I thought we were able to control the tempo the last eight minutes of the game and he was a big part of that."
Hill is one of just five players in the entire nation that has put up that stat line this season and the only player from the Ohio Valley Conference in more than ten years.
"I am very comfortable," said Hill. "My coaches and teammates have a lot of confidence in me, sometimes more than I have in myself. They just tell me to keep going. That gives me all the confidence I need."