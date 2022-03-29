PADUCAH, KY -- On Tuesday afternoon, McCracken County formally introduced Jonathan Smith as their 4th head football coach.
"I am excited about everything that McCracken County has to offer," Smith said after speaking with his team for the first time as head coach.
Smith was an assistant coach for the Mustangs last season, after spending three years leading the Paducah Tilghman football program.
Having the familiarity with the Mustangs heading into his first season has already given him a leg up in preparation.
"That really allows me to grasp, in my opinion, what the goals and visions are of the school district and how I can best integrate my goals and visions with those to make the perfect marriage to where we need to be," he said.
"He is just going to keep everybody going and is going to have a great energy all year," said junior quarterback Pryor Lamb. "I know that he was saying earlier that we are a little behind but I know that he has definitely got the ability to get us back and rolling."
It is only fitting that Smith's first game as head coach will come against his former team in Paducah Tilghman. But Smith admits that while he still is very close to people at Tilghman, he also really wants to win.
"I would be lying to you and everyone else that knows me if I said that it didn't cause mixed emotions within me, my family and my friends," Smith said. "But at the end of the day, I know that they view it the exact same way, that business is business. That is a game that we are going to do everything in our power to try to win and I know that they are going to try and do the exact same thing."
However, until that first game takes place in August, Smith knows that the focus now needs to be on the Mustangs.
"I can't overstate that enough, we have to know that it is not about me, its about we," he said. "I think if we do that then we have a good opportunity to make some noise."