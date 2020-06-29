PADUCAH, KY -- What started as just an idea between several parents and players became a reality on Monday night as the Kentucky Prospects College Baseball League began at Brooks Stadium.
The first official game took place in front of a few hundred fans who watched both teams compete in what will be the first of a six week season.
In all 48 players participated in the game and were separated into two teams, the National and American.
On night one, it was the National team getting the 13-12 win. They will hit the field once again at Brooks Stadium this Thursday night with the first pitch being thrown at 6:30pm.