In a decision that has felt inevitable for weeks, Tuesday the Kentucky High School Athletic Association officially canceled the spring sports season, including Archery, Bass Fishing, E-sports, Baseball, Softball, Tennis, and Track & Field. The KHSAA also made the decision to cancel the boys and girls Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.
“We have until this point purposely taken a measured approach to the resumption of our basketball events and consideration of the ending of the spring seasons for sports and sport-activities,” KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said in a statement Tuesday. “We have accepted continual guidance from a variety of sources, and have steadfastly held on to hope that the great student-athletes who represent their schools through a variety of teams would have an opportunity to compete this season."
While the spring sports teams were never able to get started, the McCracken County boys and Marshall County girls basketball teams were hanging onto the slim hope the Sweet 16 would be resumed. McCracken County Head Coach Burlin Brower said he fully understands the decision to cancel the event, but is still disappointed for his team.
"It's something you dream of, and for you to win that regional, to get that opportunity, and then to feel like they just jerked the rug out from underneath you," Brower said. "(But) I can't really blame them. I wouldn't want to be the guy that had to make that decision. It's not a good decision to make either for or against playing. You would hate to bring a bunch of people in there and get them sick. But then again, you've got these kids that, it's killing those guys to have that opportunity but not get it."
Marshall County interim girls basketball coach Aaron Beth said his message for his team after today's news was a simple one.
"Really enjoy the moment because you don't win regional championships every year," Beth said. "Most kids in high school have four opportunities. We have several juniors, four juniors, and this was their first one, and they'll have the opportunity to win one next year. Sophomores obviously have another year after that, but nothing is ever guaranteed. Just because you won this year and we've got everybody back, means nothing. Next year, we've got a brand new year. You have to go out and do the work. At this point in the year, I think it's good to just have the time off and just enjoy what they've done, and look back and not be too stressed about the future right now."