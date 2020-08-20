PADUCAH, KY -- The KHSAA Board of Control voted on Thursday afternoon to keep the originally planned start dates for high school fall sports, but await final approval from the Governors office and the Board of Health.
Practices will now begin in all fall sports starting this Monday, August 24th. First competition dates will begin the week of September 7th with high school football kicking off the season on September 11th.
KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett made it clear at the beginning of the meeting that whatever decision was would not be final until approved by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear or the Board of Health.
The board held three votes throughout the meeting, with each holding different start dates for competitions.
The first vote centered around "Option 2," which would have seen sports begin in late September with football games starting on October 2nd. That motion failed with a 15-3 vote.
The second voted centered around "Option 3." That option would have kept the practice date the same at August 24th, however would have pushed the start date for competition to September 28th.
That motion also failed with a 13-5 vote.
The third and final vote was to keep the originally scheduled dates which were set back in late July by the board of control. That vote passed 16-2.