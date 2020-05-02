PADUCAH, KY -- The Marshall County Lady Marshals were primed to make another run at a first region championship, which would be their third in a row, but was cut short thanks to the outbreak of COVID-19.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association officially canceled the 2020 spring sports season on April 21st.
"I am missing them," said head coach Mallory Newton. "And I know they are missing each other."
After winning back-to-back 1st region championships, the Lady Marshals seemed to be the favorites to win it all again. Which Newton embraced with a new team motto for 2021.
"This year it was Newtons Law," a twist on Newton's last name. "A team in motion stays in motion and doesn't let any force act upon it. We had a 20-20 vision is what we called it. This was the year that we were going to learn how to be dominate. The years previously, they were underdogs. Yeah, we have always been a top ranked team, but this year we were finally getting the recognition that we deserved and they deserved."
However, the Lady Marshals will be back in full force in 2021 with all 30 players on their roster set to make their return. No seniors were on this years team.
"We have big dreams and big hopes for the 2021 season," Newton said. "Having no seniors makes it that much easier."