DRAFFINVILLE, KY -- The Marshall County Lady Marshals are about to make their first trip to the KHSAA Girl's Sweet 16 since the 2014 season.
It has been six long years for the program which has made 22 appearances in the state tournament.
It's all thanks to their 52-50 overtime win over Graves County in the first region championship game on Saturday night.
Now, the Lady Marshals are already preparing for Thursday nights matchup against Henderson County, a team they beat by five in early January.
I think it is very positive," head coach Aaron Beth said about his teams confidence. "I think the confidence has built from game to game, day to day as the year has gone on. We are playing well right now and we can do some things better, but I love their confidence, I love their body language, their enthusiasm."
Marshall County and Henderson County will tip-off at 12:30pm on Thursday at Rupp Arena.