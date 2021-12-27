PADUCAH, KY -- The McCracken County Lady Mustangs picked up two more wins on Monday night as they pushed their record to 10-1 in what is their best start in school history.
The Lady Mustangs first defeated Hopkinsville 73-40 in the first game of the McCracken County Hardwood Tournament.
They would then go on to beat Union County 61-31 in their second game of the night.
"We still haven't knocked down that door yet," said head coach Scott Sivills. "I think we are on the apex of going up in our program. I think all of our kids have done an excellent job of getting better in our offseason program, stronger physically. Now that the season has started I have been really impressed just how we have kept our foot on the gas pedal."
The Lady Mustangs will face St. Joseph Academy, MO on Tuesday night at 6pm.