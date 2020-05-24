LEDBETTER, KY -- It what seems like years, a sporting event was held in the western Kentucky area thanks to the Bluegrass Golf Tour making a weekend stop at Drake Creek Golf Club.
"Golf is unique," Bluegrass Golf Tour Executive Director Chris Redle said. "We are uniquely placed to be able to have tournaments and still keep some space on the golf course, while other sports may not be able to do that. That is why we are here."
Over 35 youth golfers, ranging in ages 11-18, participated in the two day event. That is more than triple the numbers that the tour had in last years stop at Drake Creek.
"This tournament tripled from the last time we visited and we are seeing double the number of players at Bowling Green Country Club again next week," Redle said. "There is definitely a market, there is definitely an interest in playing in these tournaments and we provide them with that opportunity."
The BGT was originally scheduled to begin play in early April but suspended its first few weeks due to the coronavirus.
In order to prepare for a return to play, the BGT has made major adjustments to their rules and regulations.
Players must remain at least six feet a part, scoring is done by each player using an app on their own phones, and no more than two adults or parents per player in each group.
The BGT will make several more stops in the west Kentucky area over the course of the year. The next tournament will be held on June 4th-10th at Paxton Park Golf Course and Calvert City Country Club.
