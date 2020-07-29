PADUCAH — The Illinois High School Association announced on Wednesday afternoon that football, boy's soccer and volleyball will be moved to the spring of 2021 as they prepare for the upcoming fall sports season.
“This plan, like nearly every aspect of our current lives, remains fluid,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “Changes may come, and if they do, we will be agile while putting safety and students first. It was important that we provide a framework today for our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and officials to begin preparing for the 2020-21 school year.”
This comes after the IHSA Board of Control meet this afternoon to discuss what the 2020 fall sports calendar may look like.
Boys and girls golf, girls tennis, cross country and girls swimming & diving will remain as fall sports, and can proceed to start on August 10 as scheduled.
Earlier Wednesday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that all youth and adult sports, with the exception of college and professional sports, will be restricted for the fall.
The IHSA has broken the 2020-21 sports calendar into four different shortened seasons.
Fall: August 10 to October 24
Winter: November 16 to February 13
Spring: February 15 to May 1
Summer: May 3 to June 26
“The Board believes this plan offers the most realistic chance for student-athletes to participate in interscholastic sports while balancing the challenges of a new academic setting and IDPH Guidelines,” said Erie High School Principal and IHSA Board President Tim McConnell. “We are an education-based athletic association, and school has to come first. By delaying the majority of the team sports in the fall, it will allow our schools and students the chance to acclimate to what will be, for many, a totally new educational experience. We will do our best to try to give every student-athlete the opportunity for a season this school year.”
