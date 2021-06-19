COVID-19 pushed Murray State's 2020 Hall of Fame induction ceremony back eight months, but Saturday it finally arrived. Former Racer Basketball Coach Billy Kennedy headlined the ten-person class.
Kennedy coached the Racers from 2006 to 2011, winning a pair of Ohio Valley Conference championships, and leading Murray State past Vanderbilt in the 2010 NCAA Tournament. Before tonight's ceremony, he explained what being a Hall of Famer means to him.
"It's humbling," Kennedy said. "There's such a great group of people who have gone in the Hall of Fame before me. Just the memories of being here and the success we had, I never thought this was possible. It's basically a dream come true. I'm just thankful."
"When he called me to be his presenter, it meant a lot, because we've had some good, bad, and ugly along the way," Steve Prohm said, who spent a dozen seasons as an assistant under Kennedy. "I laugh when we first got here, and this was the ugly, the 0-3 start out on the west coast at Saint Mary, then four years later we're two minutes away from the Sweet 16. It's been a great ride."
The other inductees include:
- Cameron Payne (Men's Basketball)
- Joi Scott (Women's Basketball)
- Jackie Mounts (Women's Basketball)
- John Beaton (Baseball)
- Tara Isbell (Soccer)
- Jenna Bradley (Softball)
- Nick Newcomb (Golf)
- Patrick Newcomb (Golf)
- Walter Powell (Football)