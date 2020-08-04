PADUCAH — Beloved friend, son, brother, and golfer Cullan Brown passed away on Tuesday afternoon after a years-long battle with cancer.
Brown, was a bright light in western Kentucky and anywhere else he went, whether on the golf course or off of it.
The Lyon County native was first diagnosed with osteosarcoma in August of 2019.
He excelled on the golf course, winning the 2016 KHSAA state individual championship. He would then go on to play collegiality at the University of Kentucky.
Off of the course, Brown was an even bigger presence, impacting everyone he ever met. He never met a stranger. No one ever felt left out when he was around.
Brown was also someone who loved his family and his God. His faith never wavering in the face of an illness that took him away from the course.