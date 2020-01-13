Murray State's Matt McMahon is dealing with a bit of a scheduling fluke this week. His Racers opened Ohio Valley Conference play at home against UT Martin and Southeast Missouri State. Now, just two weeks later, Murray State is playing those two schools again.
The last time the Racers faced the Skyhawks, UT Martin rallied to get within six points with about 11 minutes remaining. That's when Murray State used a quick run to push the lead back to double-figures, and they were never threatened again, going on to win 89-76.
In that game, McMahon knew his guys would have to slow down UT Martin's Parker Stewart. The sophomore guard ultimately made five three-pointers en route to a 33-point night. The Racers were able to stop enough guys around Stewart, though, to get the win. Monday, McMahon explained the differences between watching Stewart on tape, and then seeing him up close and in person.
"Oh, (he was) everything I expected," McMahon said. "There are a lot of catch-and-shoot three-point guys out there in the country. He can do that. But his ability to shoot the three off the dribble I think is one of the tops in the nation. He doesn't need much time or space to get his shot off because of his size and quick release. Obviously, the second half of our game, he was outstanding. He presents a lot of challenges defensively, and we'll have to do a solid job on him on Thursday."
Murray State will face UT Martin in a double-header Thursday night in Martin. The women will start at 5:30pm, with the men following at about 7:30pm.