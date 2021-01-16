UT Martin senior Chelsey Perry scored 36 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help lead the Skyhawks past Murray State 78-71.
Perry, last year's Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year, played all 40 minutes en route to helping UT Martin win their third-straight game.
Macey Turley led Murray State with 23 points.
Murray State led 62-58 with 8:30 left in the game. From there, Perry and Maddie Waldrop scored the Skyhawks' next eight points to give UT Martin a lead they would never relinquish.
Murray State travels to Belmont on Tuesday. UT Martin goes to Eastern Kentucky on Thursday.