As we continue with our expanded #SeniorNight coverage, we wanted to honor Greenfield senior Lydia Hazlewood. Hazlewood was part of three state tournament teams at Greenfield, including winning a 2018 state title. The TSSAA state tournament is currently suspended, as Greenfield is unbeaten, and they're hoping they'll get the chance to play two more games and win another state championship.
Tiara Yancey was one of three seniors on Martin Westview's girls basketball team that may not have the chance to finish their run for a state championship this season. Yancey averaged more than eight points per game for a Westview team that went 31-3 and made the 2A state semifinals before the tournament was suspended. Now that Yancey's four years with the Lady Chargers may be over, she's thankful for the memories she made with her Westview teammates.
"It shows me that, like, just don't take anything for granted, you know," Yancey said. "Anything can stop in a certain moment, and just being closer to them makes me a better person."
After school, Yancey plans to enlist in the U.S. Army.