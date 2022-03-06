  • awells

PADUCAH, KY -- For the first time in 71 years, the Lyon County boy's basketball team is heading to the KHSAA Sweet 16.

This comes after the Lyons knocked off Hopkinsville 87-69 in the 2nd Region Championship on Saturday night.

"Seeing the crowd that we had their last night, even at Hopkinsville, seeing the fans support, the media support, after the game on twitter, it started to put it into perspective for me," sophomore Travis Perry said. "It really still hasn't. I don't think it will sink in until we are out there warming up at Rupp Arena. I don't think for me or for the guys it has really sunk in yet, just how big of a deal it really is."

Perry, who is averaging over 27 points per game this season, led the way for the Lyons with a career high 44 points in that win.

However, the Lyons are not just content by being the first team in 71 years to make the trip to Rupp. They want much more.

"We are not going up there, I certainly am not going up there as a coach just for the experience," head coach Ryan Perry said. "We are going up there to try win some games. We will take all the experience in and we will let these guys have a great time because they have earned it, but I think we got a team that really wants to go up there and they want to win some games."

Lyon County will face the winner out of the 5th Region in the first round of the Sweet 16 on March 17th at 12:30pm.