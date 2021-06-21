PADUCAH, KY -- The 2021 Lyon County baseball team will forever be remembered in Eddyville, Kentucky for what they were able to accomplish on the field.
The Lyons finished with a record of 30-8, the best record in school history. But the historical marks didn't stop there. Lyon County went on to win their first 2nd region championship and advance to the state tournament for the first time in school history.
Their run ended with a loss to the eventual state champions Louisville Trinity in the state semifinals.
However, what this years team did on the field will be celebrated for years to come.