PADUCAH, KY -- The Lyon County Lyons were the best story in high school baseball last season with a run all the way to the KHSAA State Final Four.
So far, halfway through this season, the Lyons have picked right up where they left off with a 10-2 record.
This week Lyon County is set to begin its run in the 2nd Region All "A" Tournament, in which they will be looking to defend last seasons title.
Its a goal that most schools across the state of Kentucky Lyon County's size would have as one of their top goals, but not the Lyons.
"The coaches and the guys talked about, I hate to say this and seem like this, but we will take a final four in the KHSAA over an All A state championship any day," said head coach Ricky Baker. "We have some pieces here to make that run again, and that is our focus. Now, if you talk to me again three years from now, that mindset might be a little different with being from a small school. However, right now this is our mindset and this is what we are going after."