MURRAY, KY -- Marcus Brown’s legacy speaks for itself.
Two-time OVC Player of the Year, NBA Draft Pick, and Murray State Hall of Famer. But 25 years after his distinguished Racer career, it was time for a new challenge.
The former Euro League star always dreamed of returning to Murray State, and finally got that opportunity this season. This summer, He joined Matt McMahon’s coaching staff as an assistant coach.
“It was just a match made in heaven," Brown said. "Always wanted to pursue coaching at the highest level, and again just grow.”
Brown is the assistant to the head coach, which means he helps out with recruiting, practice planning and player development.
“When I walk in the office everyday, for me it’s just so satisfying and exhilarating and intriguing," said Brown. "No day is ever the same.”
Brown’s basketball credentials made him a natural fit, but head coach Matt McMahon said having someone who’s name is hanging from the rafters everyday at practice speaks volumes to the players he’s coaching.
“I think just all those life experiences he’s had," head coach Matt McMahon said. "He’s traveled the world. He’s been everywhere. It really allows him and gives him instant credibility and respect to impact our players.”
That ability to impact is what motivated Brown to return. He’s hopeful it can help future players make a name of their own.