PADUCAH, KY -- Over 90 golfers hit the golf course at Paxton Park on Saturday afternoon participating in the Paducah Tilghman Invitational.
It was the boys leading things off bright and early as Marshall County would go on to claim the team title for the second year in a row.
Marshall County's Trey Wall would take home medalist honors with a 4-under 67. Overall, the Marshals would occupy three of the top-five individual spots.
The McCracken County would take home the team title on the girls side of the tournament.
St Mary's Ellie Roof would earn low medalist honors with a 2-under 69, as the only player in red figures.