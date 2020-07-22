It has been a 2020 full of ups and downs for the Marshall County girls' basketball program. On Wednesday, they finally have some official stability as the school announced the hiring of Aaron Beth to lead the Lady Marshals.
From 2015 to 2019, Beth won five 3rd District championships at Graves County, and helped the Lady Eagles win the 2015 Region 1 championship. He stepped down after that 2019 season to take over the Marshall County girls' golf team.
In January, Beth became Marshall County's interim girls basketball coach, stepping in for the suspended Dan Langhi. Beth ultimately led the Lady Marshals to the Region 1 title, but the team never got to play a game in the Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beth's dad Howard won 794 games and two state championships at Marshall County. Aaron says continuing that Beth legacy is special to him.
"To be honest, at this point, last season I came back over here to coach golf," Beth said. "I didn't know if I'd ever coach basketball again. To get this opportunity is very special. I spent a lot of time on the bench with my dad when I was younger, then as an assistant coach. I obviously spent a lot of time playing on that floor, and helping Coach (Gus) Gillespie win a couple region titles with the boys. To hopefully be able to finish off my career here, I can't really put into words how special it is."
Beth replaces Dan Langhi who spent two years as the head coach of the Lady Marshals. Marshall County suspended Langhi in early January after his DUI arrest. Langhi was cleared of those charges, but the school opted not to bring him back.
When asked for a statement on not retaining Langhi, Marshall County Athletics Director Mike Johnson referred us back to the news release on Beth's hiring, which did not mention Langhi. We reached out to Langhi for comment but we did not hear back from him.