PADUCAH, KY -- After months of waiting and wondering, the 2020 high school fall sports season in Kentucky got underway on Monday night.
Marshall County and Paducah Tilghman were two of the many schools across the area that began their seasons on the soccer field.
In the end, Marshall County would get the 10-0 win on the road, but for everyone involved, just getting on the field was a victory.
"Me and the assistants joke around that if we could just get to game one, we would be fine," said Marshals head coach Bryan Blevins. "I just want to see the kids on the field. That has been the whole thing is that I just want to see them play. It was so nice. Regardless of the outcome, regardless you want to win, I was happy to see them give effort. They were talking and I love it. I am glad it is soccer time again finally."