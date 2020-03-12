Marshall County reacts to Sweet 16 suspension

Marshall County's girls basketball team was minutes away from playing in their first Sweet 16 game since 2014. That's when they found out they'll need to wait indefinitely as the Kentucky High School Athletic Association suspended the boys' and girls' Sweet 16 tournaments until further notice because of the coronavirus concerns.
For the Lady Marshals, it's an utter disappointment in a season that's already been a roller coaster ride in and of itself. Back in January, they got a brand new coach when Aaron Beth took over on an interim basis. Then they went on a run and won the Region 1 championship, their first region title in six years. Unfortunately, that's where it ends for now.
"I kind of just blurted it out," Beth said. "I was really frustrated. It hadn't even really sunk in. A lady came up while I was sitting with Coach (Mike) Johnson, and she said, 'Has anybody told you we're canceling and we're not playing the next game.' I said, 'What are you talking about?' I kept hoping that they'd change their mind."
"We were all so disappointed," Marshall County junior Presley Jezik said. "We were all crying or starting to cry. We just wanted to be able to play in that atmosphere."
"It's heartbreaking," Marshall County junior Cayson Conner said. "We've worked all season to get where we were, and we were really excited to play at Rupp, so it's disappointing."
The Lady Marshals celebrated their season as a team Thursday night in Lexington, as they continue to hold out hope they'll get another chance sometime soon to play in the Sweet 16.