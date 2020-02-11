DRAFFINVILLE, KY -- From now on the court at Reed Conder Gymnasium at Marshall County High School will be called, "Coach Beth Court."
That, in honor of longtime Marshall County girl's basketball coach Howard Beth. Beth was presented a plaque and a rendering of what court will look like with his signature was revealed.
Beth spent 30 years coaching the Lady Marshals, leading them to two state championships, and winning 794 games.
Those wins were the most in state history at the time of his retirement back in 2010.