DRAFFENVILLE, KY -- The Marshall County Lady Marshals were pushed harder than they have been all season long, but able to pull out a 1-0 overtime win over Graves County to claim their 5th straight 1st Region Championship on Thursday night.
Junior Kesley Crass scored the game winning goal just minutes into the first overtime period, cleaning up a defection off of a missed shot.
It's the 22nd region championship for the Lady Marshals, who will now host Henderson County on Monday night at 7:00pm in the Sweet 16.