BENTON, KY -- When Cade Flatt steps on a track, he’s not just there to win — he’s there to dominate.
The Ole Miss commit has done just that during his high school career.
MileSplit lists Flatt as the No. 8 indoor athlete in the country.
He’s won two state titles, set multiple school and state records, and is still hungry for more.
“Trying to put the Flatt family name in history every single year, every single race,” Flatt said. “I just want to be remembered for something great, and make something big out of this life; make a difference.”
When Flatt won the 800-meter at New Balance Nationals earlier this month, he said after the race he wanted to make his opponents question why they even entered the event.
Comments like that show just how confident the senior is, and that confidence has spread through the entire locker room.
“There’s that sort of friendly rivalry and confidence; I feed off of it,” said senior William Davis. “He’s better at that than I am. Whenever I say, he makes people grow, I’m talking about myself. He’s pushed me.”
“This year we want to have killer instincts,” said head coach Andrew Johnston. “We want to be cold. Cade brings that, and it’s just contagious to the team.”
While some may confuse Flatt’s approach as arrogant, Flatt said it’s simply confidence in his ability.
“I’m a Godly man, and fear is the opposite of faith,” he said. “Everything is a part of God’s perfect plan. When I step on that line, I know what I’ve done. All that doubt has been outworked in practices everyday.”
His teammates love it. His opponents can’t stand it. But that confidence is part of what makes Cade Flatt one of the best runners in the country.
“Confidence is just how I feel, and being outspoken about it,” Flatt said. “I’m not trying to put on an act or a character, I’m just trying to let people take a look through the peep hole, and see if they like Cade Flatt or not.”