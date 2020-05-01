GILBERTSVILLE, KY -- If you are looking for success on the mountain biking trail, look no further than the team at Marshall County High School.
"Everyone knows, you are from Marshall, you guys always win," said sophomore Alyssa McClain. "But for us, we love to have that pressure."
It was just eight years ago that the Marshall County mountain biking team was founded by Steve Beckett. Initially used as an outlet to help his son compete, it quickly grew from there as the Marshals became members of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA).
"It kept growing," Beckett said. "Now, we have around 30 kids in the program from middle school to high school."
Recently the Marshals were recognized by the sports premiere biking magazine, Mountain Bike Action, as the national team of the month.
"Being recognized for what we have done is absolutely awesome," freshman Presleigh Jennings said.
"It was great to see some recognition," Beckett said. "Especially knowing what we have gone through over the years as the first team ever in Kentucky."
Because they are the only team in the state, the Marshals have competed in the Tennessee NICA events where they have won seven state championships in just seven years of competition.
"For seven years, we have only participated on courses that we do not practice on," said Beckett. "It just shows you how much our kids are able to adapt."
"We just got to bring what we did in Tennessee back to Kentucky now," said freshman Chase Binkley.
That is where things will change going forward for the Marshals. Following their upcoming season, they will finally get a chance to compete in their home state as Kentucky will begin their own NICA series.
"We were the only team in Kentucky for too long," Beckett said.
In recent years they have been joined by McCracken County and several other independent riders across western Kentucky.
"With that new league established," he said. "The goal is to now bring this mountain biking across the state of Kentucky."
For more information on the Kentucky NICA series, click here.
For more information on NICA, click here.