Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW ENDING, THEN VERY COLD... Light snow may coat some roads before it exits the area around 3 AM. Meanwhile, temperatures will fall through the 20s overnight. Any moisture on the roads across the region tonight is likely to freeze, resulting in black ice. Motorists early this morning should be prepared for slick and hazardous conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses. Also, very cold conditions are expected by sunrise this morning. Lows in the teens combined with the wind will result in wind chill temperatures in the single digits most areas.