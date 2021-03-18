PADUCAH, KY -- There were times over the last year that the Massac County Patriots thought they would never see the football field during this school year.
However, after months of waiting, delays, and new regulations, the Patriots are set to open the season this Saturday afternoon at Harrisburg.
"Having that opportunity to get out here and play again and participate in their school activities has been something that they have looked back on and said, hey I am pretty fortunate to get out here and do this," said head coach Jason Roper.
The Patriots have battled the winter and wet weather over the last several weeks, but have done their job in getting ready for what will be a six game season. Three of those games will take place at home, the other three, on the road.
"It makes us realize that we only have four years to play this game and that we almost lost one of those it kind of kicked us in the butt, it made us push harder for it," said senior runningback Jody Dumpprope. "I have seen guys that normally goof off and have fun around, definitely pay more attention because they realize that they might not get to play again or we barely got to play this season, so they take it more seriously."
Kickoff for the Patriots this Saturday is set for 1pm at Harrisburg High School.