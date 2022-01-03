MAYFIELD, KY -- On December 10th, a tornado changed life in Mayfield forever.
Since then, the entire town has been picking up the pieces, trying to get back to a new normal.
Part of that took place on Monday night with the return of high school basketball, as the Mayfield girl's basketball team hosted Marshall County in their first home game since the tornado.
"It has been a struggle," head coach Bradley Nanney said. "It has been hard on the girls, the parents and it has been hard on the coaches. Trying to figure out when is the right time to start back basketball is just tough. It is just hard on the community and you don't want to jump back to soon like there is nothing else going on in the world, but normalcy is important. It was good to be back in our home gym, of course now we go back on the road for two games in a row before the All A Tournament starts."